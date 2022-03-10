Copthorne pub unveils new Spring menu which showcases the best of seasonal produce

Taking its menu to new levels, Executive Chefs, Paul Jarvest and Jon Mahoney have transformed the pub’s offering with new contemporary dishes which showcase the best of seasonal produce.

New starters include delicious Seared wild caught scallops, served with minty mushy peas and chorizo jam and Beef ragù and mozzarella arancini with truffle and Madeira mayonnaise. Mains range from Maple-glazed pork belly with chorizo jam, paprika roasted butternut squash and lime salsa through to Black truffle pappardelle topped with mascarpone cheese and white wine sauce. And not forgetting The Curious Pig in the Parlour’s firm favourites here to stay, including hand-stretched signature pizzas and 21-day aged steaks, from 8oz sirloin to a sharing 16oz Chateaubriand.

For those wanting a pint and a bite, there is also a selection of sandwiches running every weekday from 12-3pm, including a Grilled rump steak with crispy shallots and a Beer-battered fish finger sandwich with Gran Moravia cheese.

Black truffle pappardelle

You can finish with a note of indulgence with The Curious Pig in the Parlour’s decadent dessert Banana and miso caramel bomb, encased in a dark chocolate dome with caramelised seeds and honeycomb, and filled with banana ice cream.

The pub is also home to nine stylish boutique bedrooms with all the creature comforts including super-king beds and rolltop baths.

Located in Copthorne in the beautiful county of West Sussex, The Curious Pig in the Parlour is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, with the new menus launching from Wednesday 30th March. To book, visit www.thecuriouspigintheparlour.com or call 01342716202.

Banana and miso caramel bomb