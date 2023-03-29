A restaurant in Crawley will be launching a brand new fresh and vibrant menu which has been curated by celebrity Caribbean cook next week.

Inspired by the islands, the new menu at Turtle Bay will be rolled out across all 48 restaurants from March 27, has been developed by Jamaica’s most awarded chef, and includes an elevation of four Turtle Bay classics, plus an introduction of 12 brand new dishes and two delicious ‘beach board’ sharing platters.

Putting a huge focus on fresh and classic flavours, Chef Collin has introduced some of the island's most vibrant and healthy ingredients such as callaloo, ackee and jackfruit to a number of their dishes. Not only are these high-quality Caribbean ingredients, but each are superfoods boasting a number of key health benefits and packed with vitamins and nutrients.

The elevated menu boasts a wide selection of flavourful plant-based dishes, such as the Island Brunch Bowl, featuring scrambled ackee, sauteed callaloo, curried chickpeas, sweet fried plantain, tomatoes and a fire-grilled roti; plus the Jamaican Run Down, Chef Collin’s slowly simmered butternut squash, sweet potato, & coconut stew, served with classic rice and peas.

Executive Chef of Turtle Bay, Collin Brown

Diners will be able to enjoy crispy chicken wings, smothered in Turtle Bay’s brand new BBQ sauce, laced with Caribbean rum, which customers can pair perfectly with the extensive menu of tropical cocktails; and for those looking for lighter lunches that still pack a punch, the new Coconut Prawn Rice Bowl or Jerk Chicken Salad are an excellent choice.

The iconic Turtle Bay Bottomless Brunch will still be on offer, with a two-hour long Caribbean cocktail and brunching experience.

Executive Chef of Turtle Bay, Collin Brown says: “Our new menu is sick! These new dishes are full of flavour and packed full of nutrients. We are very excited to introduce some key Caribbean ingredients to the menu, and put a big focus on plant-based meals, just how my people back home eat. The menu will be landing just in time for sunnier days, and true Caribbean good times - we’re hyped and ready to go!”

