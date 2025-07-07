East Sussex ice cream parlours scoop spots in list of best 41 in the UK

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
The weather is due to hot-up again this week.

So, it's great news for ice cream lovers to know that two of the best in the UK can be found in East Sussex, according to The Times Magazine.

There's many more great parlours in East Sussex than the couple highlighted but here's The Times foodies' favourites:

Gelato Famoso - The Times said a visit to Gelato Famoso was an 'essential stop-off' during a visit to Eastbourne seafront for 'cones of Italian ice cream as well as sundaes and waffles to be enjoyed shoreside".

Gelato Famoso, 30 Marine Parade, Eastbourne. Pic: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Gelato Famoso, 30 Marine Parade, Eastbourne. Pic: Google Maps

Marrocco's on Hove seafront was also praised and described as an ' institution since it opened in 1969'.

It recommended: "Order one of the ice cream sandwiches or sundaes and eat it on Hove seafront".

Share your favourites in the comments.

