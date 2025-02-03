Emsworth pub reopens the day after announcing its closure thanks to 'huge amount of support'

The Blue Bell Inn on South Street, Emsworth revealed they would be shutting up shop for good on Sunday, February 3. (Photo: Google Maps)

An Emsworth pub which announced its immediate closure over the weekend has reopened, following an outpouring of support from members of the community.

The Blue Bell Inn on South Street, in Emsworth, told customers only yesterday (February 2) that it was closing after 30 years in the town. But today, the landlord has announced that a wave of vocal support and goodwill from residents has enabled it to reopen this afternoon (February 3).

“There was a family emergency, but we have been able to open today thanks to the huge amount of support and help which was expressed yesterday,” landlord Giles Babb told The News. “We have had a huge amount of support from so many people, so thank you.”

The popular pub, which sent shockwaves through Emsworth with its initial announcement, first told customers of its return via social media, saying: “Firstly can I just thank you for all your kind comments over the last couple of days. We really appreciate your support.

“We would just like to confirm we are now open again and whilst the future is unknown, we have decided to open again today. Thanks again and we hope to see as many of you as possible soon. Giles, Charlotte & The Blue Bell Team.”

With a long history in Emsworth, The Blue Bell has been run by the Babb family since 1994. It was originally run by Thomas Babb for more than 12 years, until his son and current landlord Giles took over