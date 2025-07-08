Gin & Rum Festival - Brighton
What better way to spend your day than at the prestigious Grand Hotel Brighton surrounded by the best Gins and Rums from around the globe. Award winning DJ and live acoustic duo will be the soundtrack to all the Gin & Rum Festival has to offer.
Upon entering the festival you will be given your Gin & Rum Festival guide, showcasing the 120 Gins, Rums & Tequilas we have sourced from around the world available at our dedicated bars on the day.
Guest distillers showcasing their products, chatting with you about their distillation process and letting you sample their exquisite Gins & Rums!
Gin & Rum Festival isn't just a place to find your next favourite tipple! It's a party to celebrate everything Gin & Rum! Tickets are available at ginandrumfestival.com