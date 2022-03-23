Horsham Nostalgia: Farlington Prep opens new building named after ex-head

The new building was designed to be used for assemblies, games, activities and lunch. It also provided a kitchen which caters for the whole prep school.

Staff, parents and guests gathered at the school, in Broadbridge Heath, to mark the occasion.

Headmistress at the time Jonnie Goyer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with these new facilities across the school, which, as well as benefiting the girls’ education in very practical ways, symbolise an exciting new chapter in Farlington’s continuing development. We were really pleased that Trina Mawer, who was headmistress at Farlington for 14 years and under whose leadership the prep school was first established, was able to come back and formally open the new facilities.”

HOR 011008 Official opening of Farlington School's prep building. DM

Mrs Mawer, headmistress from 1992 to 2006, officiated at the ceremony. She was a driving force behind the instigation and the building even bears her name.

The prep school’s samba band played as the headmistresses, past and present, walked up the pathway.

Guests were taken on tours of the new facilities, ably guided by Year 6 pupils.

