McVitie’s launches new white chocolate Digestives – here is what we think

McVitie’s has released a new white chocolate Digestive and we have tried them out...
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

The new treat, which features the original Digestive biscuit base covered with a smooth layer of creamy white chocolate, was first available from July 11.

As the nation approaches the 100th anniversary of the McVitie’s milk chocolate Digestives, the new flavour joins the Digestives family alongside dark chocolate, double chocolate and caramel - and as a permanent member, it’s here to stay.

Chief marketing officer at pladis UK&I Aslı Özen Turhan said: “Our customers have been asking for white chocolate Digestives for a while and we're excited to finally bring them to the shelves. Knowing how much people love white chocolate and having new sweet treats to try, we couldn’t wait to make this highly anticipated addition to the Digestives family.”

White Chocolate Digestives. Picture from pladis UK&IWhite Chocolate Digestives. Picture from pladis UK&I
Jacob’s review:The new white chocolate Digestives have knocked my socks off. They are sensational!

I am not going to lie, I didn’t think I was going to be a huge fan of these biscuits but they are pretty much perfect in my eyes. They are a bit lighter than the regular milk chocolate version and taste unbelievable. The white chocolate works perfectly with the biscuit base and I strongly urge everyone to get their hands on these!

