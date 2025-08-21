Micropub blogger creates Worthing bar crawl, highlighting the town's special and unique venues for beer enthusiasts

Scott Spencer from Micropub Adventures has created a useful Worthing Crawl route featuring 11 independent venues across the town centre and beyond.

He said: "I hadn’t been to Worthing for around two years, so a return visit was well overdue. I really enjoy the atmosphere of the town – it has a strong independent feel with plenty of micropubs and pubs to explore.

"What makes it special is that each one feels unique, offering something different from the last. There’s also a real sense of community spirit such as with the yearly Worthing Tap Takeover, with both people and pubs looking out for one another.

"I visited a great mix of places, including micropubs, independent pubs and brewery taps, each showcasing some fantastic beers from local breweries alongside those from the rest of the UK."

Scott started at Anchored in Worthing, now in Montague Place after Nigel Watson founded the town’s first micropub in West Buildings in 2013. He said the pub had retained its welcoming character and with its pioneering spirit inspiring similar venues across Sussex, it had cemented its role in Worthing’s modern pub culture.

Next was The Toad in the Hole, launched by Hand Brew Co in March 2022. Scott found it 'the kind of place that feels instantly easy to settle into'.

He then headed up to Tarring to visit The Fox & Finch, with its cosy charm and easy-going feel. Scott found the new décor to be warm and unfussy, with soft lighting. "It’s the kind of place where conversations start easily, whether you came alone or with friends," he said.

At The Brooksteed, near Worthing railway station, Scott found a warm welcome and a fantastic mix of cask and keg beers to choose from, alongside a choice of ciders.

Then it was over the road to Bottle & Jug Dept, which has the same owners as The Fox and Finch. Scott enjoyed its cosy, laid-back charm and said the shelves gave it a 'treasure hunt' feel.

Heading west again, Scott stopped at Green Man Ale & Cider House, which was founded by Les Johnson in October 2016. He said the feel was warm, simple and built for conversation.

Crossing the railway line, he then made his way to The Foresters Micropub, which opened in November 2024. There is plenty of wood in the décor and there are quirky touches, like announcing last orders with a Paiste gong.

Back in the town centre, Scott stopped at The Tasting Room by Merakai Brewing in Stanford Square. The Grade II-listed building has a cosy, almost hidden feel, and the simple bar gives it 'a no-fuss charm'.

Then it was out east to The Old Bike Store, with its nod to the venue's cycle shop past. Scott said the quirky touches are more about the laid-back atmosphere than themed décor.

Just down the road is Beer No Evil and here, Scott found a relaxed and chatty atmosphere, with a mix of locals and visitors dropping in.

The tour ended at The Selden Arms, which has been part of Worthing life since around 1869. Scott said: "It’s relaxed, warm, and a bit like stepping into your mate’s living room."

Find Scott's blog at micropubadventures and see his other bar crawls across the country.

He started Micropub Adventures out of a simple love for good beer, characterful pubs and the stories behind them. Exploring these hidden gems has become more than just a pastime for him —it’s a way to connect with the heart of Britain’s beer culture.

1 . Micropub Adventures Scott Spencer started Micropub Adventures out of a simple love for good beer, characterful pubs and the stories behind them Photo: Scott Spencer

2 . Micropub Adventures Anchored in Worthing was Worthing's first micropub, opened by Nigel Watson in West Buildings and now moved to Montague Place Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Micropub Adventures Scott found The Toad in the Hole to be 'the kind of place that feels instantly easy to settle into' Photo: Elaine Hammond