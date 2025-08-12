A Sussex craft brewery has applied for permission to start making beer at its town centre taproom, changing the use of a beer store room to include small-scale micro brewing.

Planning applications submitted to Worthing Borough Council include Listed Building Consent to install equipment for brewing, with ducting and external louvre in an existing window.

The Tasting Room, in Stanford Square, Worthing has been home to Merakai Brewing Co since April 2023, with the brewery located on the outskirts of Uckfield.

Co-owner Olly Parsons has submitted detailed plans for the ground-floor beer store and wash up room and first-floor toilet at The Tasting Room.

Emma O'Neill-Parsons and Olly Parsons opened the Merakai Brewing Co taproom in Worthing town centre in April 2023

The aim is to produce 'very modest quantities' of craft beers, over short durations, for consumption on the premises. The main brewing operation will continue off site.

Customer Graham Russell has written a letter of support, saying: "The Tasting Rooms has been a great addition to the vibrant independent hospitality scene in Worthing since it opened, with customers such as myself often going there for a drink and using one of the many local restaurants for food in the evening.

"One of the unique advantages that the Tasting Rooms has is that it is owned and operated by Oliver, who is a fantastic brewer and makes most of the beers they sell, and this is obviously a passion project for him.

"This new brew kit will allow him to brew smaller batch beers, meaning he can take some risks with styles and flavours that wouldn't be commercially viable on a bigger scale, setting them apart from a lot of the other local establishments, especially the chain pubs, and bringing something to the centre of Worthing that isn't available anywhere else."

The premises is Grade II listed but The Worthing Society has no objections, as it says the equipment will not have a detrimental effect on the building or the adjoining Grade II listed Stanford Cottage, where Pizza Express is located.

Comments on the planning application and the application for Listed Building Consent must be made by August 28.

