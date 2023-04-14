Nando's names Sussex woman as winner of Changing Lives Awards 2023 for her exceptional charity work

Exceptional charity work at Nando's restaurants in Sussex, including new sites in Worthing and Brighton, has been recognised at the Changing Lives Awards 2023.

Bonnie Naef, 1st assistant manager of Nando’s in Worthing and a number of other restaurants in Sussex, travelled to South Africa, the home of Nando's, for the company’s annual conference and award ceremony.

She was announced the winner of the Nando’s UK and Ireland Changing Lives Awards 2023, recognising the incredible work she has done with Sussex-based charity partners in Brighton and Worthing.

Bonnie said: “I had no idea that I had been nominated, let alone that I might win. This achievement is not just down to me, this is a whole team effort. My patrao Matthew Larham and my managing director Ben Bunker are the true brains behind our charity partners in Brighton and the surrounding areas. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do, without their support.”

Changing Lives winner Bonnie Naef with, from left, property director Michael Gardner, founder Robby Enthoven, chief executive Rob Papps and founder Robert Brozin

Bonnie has supported dozens of young people who faced barriers to employment into jobs at Nando’s, working with The Crew Club and the Spear Programme. Additionally, she has supported these charities with one-off events and initiatives, including hosting Christmas lunches, providing meals for more than 90 people and attending workshops throughout the year.

She has worked for Nando’s for more than eight years, joining during her gap year and staying throughout her degree. A few promotions later and by completing Nando’s apprenticeship programme, Bonnie is now 1st assistant, working in a number of restaurants in Sussex.

Having just opened Nando’s in Worthing, Bonnie will soon be heading to London Road, Brighton, which is due to open this summer. She is in the midst of recruiting and training for this new restaurant and is working with charity partners to find talent and build the team.

Nando’s Changing Lives Awards recognise those who have gone above and beyond to make a real impact on others, not only in their job roles but also in their local communities. Bonnie was one of two winners for 2023, the other being Anna Konstantellou, regional property manager for West London.

Sam McCarthy, head of sustainability, said: “Both our winners embody what our Changing Lives Awards are all about. They not only live and breathe our values but they inspire others to live by them and as a result have a lasting impact on everyone around them.

