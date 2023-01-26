Edit Account-Sign Out
1: SAGE CRAWLEY, 36 High St, Crawley RH10 1BW

Pictures: The best 11 places to get a cup of tea or coffee in the Crawley area, according to Tripadvisor

Here are the best places in Crawley to get a cup of tea or coffee, as rated by Tripadvisor users.

By Ellis Peters
3 minutes ago

Crawley and its surrounding villages have a vast array of coffee shops and cafes for people to enjoy.

See the list below of the top coffee shops and cafes in the area - according to TripAdvisor users.

2) Love Bean Cafe, 2 The Pavement, Crawley RH10 1EF

3) Crow Coffee, 46 High St, Crawley RH10 1BW

4) Furnace Green Cafe, 5 Furnace Parade, Crawley RH10 6NX

5) Revive Cafe, The Charis Centre, Town Barn Rd, Crawley RH11 7EB

