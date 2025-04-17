Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: M. Chapoutier – A King amongst wine producers of Southern France

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the most admired French wine brands across the world, M.Chapoutier was founded in 1808. Run by successive generations of the Chapoutier family since 1897, the philosophy is firmly anchored in the concept of terroir, the continuing objective to produce wines which are the ultimate expression of that terroir. In the words of Michel Chapoutier “The quality of the raw material comes first and foremost from the vineyards, not from Vinification”.

Firm believers in safeguarding the environment, Chapoutier have been championing organic and biodynamic wines since 1991, striving to preserve biological life and harness the forces of nature in their quest to produce expressive and charcterful wines.

The cycles of the Earth, Sun and Moon are important factors in biodynamic wine production and their understanding leads to important decisions which affect the eventual outcome of the wine produced.

Opening to biodynamics is first of all about observing, noticing and acting. Some agricultural methods erode the soils and weaken them, they stifle biological life regardless how important it is.

M. Chapoutier Saint Peray from the Northern Rhone

This observation led Chapoutier to taking a stand and daring a disruptive move. Since 1991, biodynamics is at the heart of M. CHAPOUTIER’s philosophy.

One of the great wine producers of the Rhone Valley, Chapoutier now produces wines in other parts of southern France and have also successfully invested in vineyards in other countries.

From the heart of the sun-drenched vineyards of the Languedoc comes M Chapoutier Bila Haut Cotes du Roussillon Villages Rouge 2022.

From a traditional southern French blend of grape varieties, the wild aromas and force of Syrah mix with the silky textures of Grenache and a fresh tang of Carignan.

Two delicious dry white wines from M. Chapoutier

A wine with a strong identity perfect for the forthcoming barbecue season.

Fresh, fruity, spicy with smooth ripe tannins. Fabulous value at £11 from ND John wines and other independents.

Combe Pilate Viognier 2022/3 is an IgP regional white wine from the Collines Rhodaniennes, made from 100% Viognier.

Full bodied and aromatic, with aromas and flavours of peach, apricot and honey.

M. Chapoutier wines from the Rhone and Roussillon

Some minerality on the palate with a savoury finish. Outstanding value.

Available from Independent merchants around the country such as The Solent Cellar, Fraziers and ND John Wines, £16 - £19. Biodynamic, with a very modern and distinctive label.

Back to the Rhone Valley itself, Chapoutier’s basic Cotes du Rhone Rouge 2023 is anything but basic.

Intense and aromatic with blackberry and mulberry fruit and a hint of pepper.

Full and refined with an amazingly long finish at this level.

Unoaked, with bags of fresh fruit flavour, smooth tannins and a rich palate. £12.95 from independent merchants across the country.

Saint Peray is a small white wine appellation in the heart of the Northern Rhone Valley close to Valence, producing exquisite, aromatic whites well worth seeking out.

M.Chapoutier Saint Peray 2023 has both richness and vibrancy, with peach and nectarine flavours and aromas from use of the mainly Marsanne grape variety.

Ripe William’s pears and a hint of honey, with underlying minerality and a long, elegant finish. Refined and delicious. £21 from Majestic.