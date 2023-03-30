Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex music and food festival unveils ‘most varied and alluring menus to date’

A music and food festival which will take place in Sussex this summer has confirmed its most varied menus ever ahead of the event.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Mar 2023, 18:22 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 18:23 BST

Pub in the Park comes to Preston Park, Brighton, on July 14-16 and each menu will feature a chef’s special this year, which is a dish that first inspired the cooks or conjures up a personal memory.

For the first time the menus have also been designed to offer a kids’ dish and more veggie options than ever before.

A spokesperson from the event said: “From classic British pub fare to sunny Spanish delights, there really is something to satisfy every palate. With so many tasty options on offer, visitors will be spoilt for choice.

Pub in the Park food. Picture from Andrew G Maxwell
Pub in the Park food. Picture from Andrew G Maxwell
Pub in the Park food. Picture from Andrew G Maxwell

“Highlights from the menu include The Hand & Flowers’ smoked cheddar, BBQ bourbon and jalapeño burger, Pitch by Kenny Tutt’s BBQ pork belly bun, Tapas Brindisa’s croquetas de jamon and The Kentish Hare’s Mrs T’s crispy chicken slider.”

The Hand & Flowers’ chef’s special will be Tom Kerridge’s take on a classic curry dog. He said: “This hot dog is a massive trip down memory lane, and reminds me of going for a deep fried sausage and curry sauce at the local chippy when growing up in Matson, Gloucestershire.”

Pitch by Kenny Tutt will be showcasing their big Ken's special as the head chef takes inspiration from his childhood breakfast. He said: “At home it was my mum who was the head chef - and a great one at that – but it was my dad, big Ken, who ruled when it came to breakfast. His speciality was a banging breakfast/brunch plate which opened me up to the world of big bold flavours.

"This dish can be eaten morning, noon and night and just conjures up memories of us all sitting around the table, having a great laugh and usually talking about our favourite subject – food.”

There will also be a number of plant-based dishes at the festival including The Hand and Flower’s vegetarian hot dog, Pitch by Kenny Tutt’s truffled cheddar loaded fries, The Kentish Hare’s street corn and Tapas Brindisa’s albondigas veganas.

Some of the children’s dishes on offer are Tapas Brindisa’s croquetas de jamon, The Kentish Hare’s cheesy chipolata dog and a child-friendly beef burger from The Hand & Flowers.

