Here is what we thought of the new drinks on offer at Caffe Nero

Here is what SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons thought of the new drinks that are now available at Caffe Nero cafes in the UK.

On Thursday, March 16, Caffe Nero released the cherry iced latte and the coconut and caramel ice latte.

The cherry latte includes two shots of espresso with milk, cherry syrup and a hint of vanilla, while the coconut and caramel latte has two shots with caramel, blended with Alpro coconut milk.

These add to the pistachio iced latte which has been available at the chain since last year.

On social media people have been voicing their opinions on the drinks under a post from Cafe Nerro about the new lattes.

Emma Thorley said: “The new cherry syrup is AMAZING!! I had it in a hot cappuccino, best drink ever!! Waiting to be able to buy a bottle of it now. Looking forward to trying the cold one too, just need the weather to warm up first.”

Jacob’s thoughts:

I didn’t have high hopes for either of these drinks if I am being completely honest. Sometimes coffee shops try too hard to create something different and it just doesn’t work.

On social media I read a couple of rave reviews about the cherry latte and it was really interesting to taste. I have never tasted anything like this before and the best way I could describe is that it reminded me of a chocolate and cherry combination. I was pleasantly surprised with how it tasted. Although it did not completely blow me away, it was quite nice and if you like sweet things this will be right up your alley. Overall I would give this drink a 6.5-7/10. It is not the best coffee I have ever had but I would perhaps get it again if the weather was a bit warmer and I fancied a sweet treat.

I then tried the coconut and caramel latte. Sometimes with cafes they put a tiny squirt of flavoured syrup in a coffee and you can barely taste the added flavour – but this was not the case here. The coconut punches you in your face the second it hits your tongue. I love coconut so I quite enjoyed it, but you have to be in the mood for it. It tastes more like a coconut milkshake than a coffee. Once again, when the sun comes out I can imagine enjoying one of these bad boys on the beach – it doesn’t quite fit the vibe in our town centre office while it is raining…

Have you tried these coffees? What were you thoughts?

