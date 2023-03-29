Trying the new food items on offer at McDonald's

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons has shared his thoughts on the new McDonald’s menu items that are available from Wednesday, March 29.

A new steakhouse stack has also been added to the menu for the first time. The new addition is topped with two beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, lettuce and creamy peppercorn sauce.

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons with McDonald's new steakhouse stack

Mozzarella dippers, the Creme Egg McFlurry and the Carmel Egg McFlurry have also returned.

Jacob’s review:The Mighty McMuffin (with tomato sauce) once again let me down. It has everything to be a favourite, but in my opinion it would be better with streaky, crispier bacon. At the moment it is too meaty and dry – similar to the last time I tried it. As well as swapping out the bacon, I think slightly more sauce could have helped this breakfast item. I will be sticking to my classic sausage and egg McMuffin in the future.

The mozzarella dippers on the other hand really impressed me. I have had a lot of mozzarella dippers in my day and these were some of the best I have ever had. I am not sure what it was but they tasted different, and better! The salsa sauce was also different and very nice. I would highly recommend trying these new and improved dippers.

The new McFlurrys were nice, as they always are, but the Caramel Egg version was much better in my opinion. I was looking forward to the Creme Egg McFlurry but unfortunately it didn’t really taste like anything other than a regular McFlurry. It was only later that I found a lot of the Creme Egg sauce at the bottom of the cup – once I had already eaten most of the ice cream.

From talking to different McDonald’s fans the new steakhouse stack was something that a lot of people were really excited for – including myself! Although it was pretty nice it was just a bit odd. I think there was a bit too much sauce in my burger and it was a bit overpowering, although my colleague tried some and loved it. Although I wouldn’t advise people to steer clear of this new burger, I don’t think I would choose it over a double cheeseburger.

Finally, the chicken Big Mac. I didn’t try it the last time it was available but I have read some crazy stories online about people queuing up outside McDonald’s to get their hands on it. My first impression of the burger was not great. I don’t think the Big Mac sauce worked as well with the chicken as it does with the beef. Also, the chicken just tasted like flattened nuggets with very little flavour. I don’t understand the hype. Personally, I would much rather have the regular Big Mac.

