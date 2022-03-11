Etch and 64 Degrees support Sussex food education charity

World class chefs cooked with their Sussex counterparts to support a food education charity.

The chefs showcased their culinary skills at some of the South East’s finest restaurants, including two Brighton venues, in aid of Sussex-based charity the Table Talk Foundation.

The first-ever Sussex Showcase Food Week raised funds for Table Talk Foundation, which supports food education for local school children, whilst supporting members of the Sussex hospitality sector.

Tom Booton and Steven Edwards. Image by www.snapitnow.co.uk

On March 4, Great British Menu chef Kim Ratcharoen joined Michael Bremner at 64 Degrees in Brighton, to create a one-off nine-course tasting menu.

The previous evening had seen Tom Booton, the Dorchester’s youngest ever head chef, cook side-by-side with former Masterchef winner Steven Edwards at Etch in Hove.

Steven told the Indy: “I absolutely loved being part of the Table Talk Foundation dinner with Tom.

“Not only was I able to work with a chef I have a lot of admiration and respect for but we were also able to raise awareness of and funds towards a food education charity that is very close to my heart.”

Diners had the chance to donate to Table Talk Foundation. Image by www.snapitnow.co.uk

Ahead of the event Table Talk Foundation trustee Dan Wade said the aim of the showcase week was to highlight the joy of cooking and also put the focus firmly on food education.

He said: “This is our first showcase event and we are delighted at the support we have had from some amazing chefs and the wonderful restaurants here in Sussex.

“It will deliver diners with the most amazing culinary experience, but also help us shine a light on some of the challenges facing parents and children in respect of poor diets and associated health risks.

“Our main focus is to support primary schools in Sussex in delivering high quality food education.

“We fund a scheme to bring chefs and hospitality professionals into schools to help children develop healthy eating habits, an enthusiasm and interest in food.”

