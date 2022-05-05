The Salt Room’s charred artichoke by Brice Lenglet

We launched a few new dishes at The Salt Room last Saturday and one of our new favourites has to be charred artichoke with stracciatella, pink grapefruit and truffle dressing.

The dish is achingly seasonal, the freshness of the grapefruit coupled with the stracciatella and the richness of the truffle dressing work together perfectly for these brighter days, best coupled with a crisp cold glass of white.

We suggest bread and butter, Californian Chardonnay.

Charred artichoke by Brice Lenglet

Ingredients

200g stracciatella

1 pink grapefruit segmented

12 pieces charred artichoke

Brice Lenglet by Justin De Souza

80g hazelnuts - toasted and crushed

1 head frisse - picked, yellow leaves only

1 lemon

1 lime salt

Truffle dressing

1 clove garlic minced

70g extra virgin olive oil

40g chardonnay vinegar

8g white truffle oil

4g truffle paste

Method

1. Divide the stracciatella between four starter plates. Move cheese around so as to fill almost to the rim of the plate.

2. Season the cheese with olive oil, lemon & lime zest, and the salt

3. Top the cheese with the artichoke pieces, 3 per plate

4. Arrange the pink grapefruit, hazelnuts and frisse evenly amongst the plates

5. Finish the dish by drizzling the truffle dressing over the dish and enjoy!

Founded by acclaimed Brighton-based restaurateur Razak Helalat, the Black Rock Restaurants Group comprises of Brighton’s The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, The Coal Shed London and the group’s latest venture, Burnt Orange.

The Coal Shed Brighton opened in 2011, bringing dishes expertly cooked over coal using the highest quality, seasonal ingredients to the city, followed by modern British seafood restaurant The Salt Room in 2015. The Coal Shed restaurants opened at London’s One Tower Bridge development in 2017.

Burnt Orange, the latest venture by the group, opened in Brighton’s Middle Street in June 2021.