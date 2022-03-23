Vets Now, in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, said there has been a pet ownership boom as a result of the pandemic, with the UK’s dog and cat population rising by almost 50 per cent.

The rise in people working from home has also rocketed making home working a long-term solution for many.

As a result, many pet owners old and new will be on the hunt for dog-friendly spots that allow their four-legged friend to come along for some remote working.

Laughing Dog on Brighton Road has been named as one of Vets Now top dog-friendly cafés

The clinic, which is one of more than 60 nationwide hospitals and clinics open seven days a week, has released some of their favourite dog and laptop-friendly spots in Sussex – three of which are close to home.

Laughing Dog Worthing is on the list after opening in 2021. The café, in Brighton Road, is a short walk from the seafront and the high street.

Malt Café, in Montague Street, is also named, with a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor.

The last spot in Worthing is The BlueBird Café in Ferring, situated on the beach front has been listed as a favourite.

Veterinary nurse, Olivia Hurst, who works at the Vets Now pet emergency clinic, said: “Taking your dog to work with you out of the house is a good way to help socialise them and give them some extra gentle exercise with an extra walk.

“Separation anxiety in pets is very common, especially after so much extra time spent with them at home over the last two years.

“If you’re returning to work from the office part time and prefer being out of the house to boost productivity, having a dog-friendly space to go and work from can help to reduce the time they spend at home on their own.

The Malt Café on Montague Street has been named as one of Vets Now top dog-friendly cafés. Photo: Google Street View

“Getting out and about also helps your own wellbeing too, and we have some lovely local cafés, many of which are a short walk from dog-friendly beaches.

“Take some healthy treats with you to keep them happy and a compact travel blanket for some extra comfort.”

The other two dog and laptop-friendly spots on Vets Now’s list are Rockwater Hove which is situated on Hove seafront, and Lucky Beach Café in Kings Road, Brighton, also right on the seafront.

Vets Now has also released a list to keep pets safe whilst working from dog-friendly cafés.

BlueBird Café in Ferring has been named as one of Vets Now top dog-friendly cafés. Photo: Google Street View

The clinic’s top tips are to avoid the danger of burns from hot drinks by keeping your dog safe under the table, tying their lead somewhere safe and secure. The clinic said that if you suspect your dog has been burnt or scalded then you should contact your local vet right away, avoid giving your dog sweet treats – especially those containing chocolate or raisins which are highly poisonous, and lastly, keep anything that could injure your dog, or they could chew on, well out of their reach, including sharp cutlery and straws.

For all Vets Now Worthing emergency queries, you can visit the website.