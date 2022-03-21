According to Sussex Police, a 25-year-old man from Brighton sadly died from his injuries following a road traffic collision on the A259 at Portslade last Wednesday (March 16). The victim's next of kin have been informed.

Emergency services were called to the A259 at the junction of Wellington Road and Church Road, Portslade at 8.25am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a 34-year-old man from Southwick has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs over the specified limit.

Police and ambulance crews attended and the A259 was closed for several hours after the crash.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police confirmed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, of the Surrey & Sussex Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "If you were in the area at that time and saw anything of what happened, or if you have any dash camera footage, please contact us via email: [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Hadleigh.”