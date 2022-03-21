Treat your mum to a free, limited-edition dessert at Bill's Restaurant this Mother's Day

This Mother’s Day, Bill’s Restaurant has got the perfect solution to treat all those who have been like a mum to you with a limited-edition, free 'mothering sundae' dessert.

For one day only, mums will be able to enjoy a complimentary Apple Pie Sundae, featuring juicy soft apples, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and topped off with beautifully buttery shortbread biscuit and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

An indulgent dessert sure to make this Mother’s Day a day to remember.

Limited-edition apple-pie sundae at Bill's Restaurant.

