Watch as I try Wingstop's new fiery flavour - it was so tasty but I struggled to talk afterwards

I have always like the idea of spicy food – but I have never had a high tolerance for it.

When the food is too spicy – and when I say too spicy, I mean hotter than a Korma – I simply can’t handle. I don’t like the idea of sweating when I am eating or the sensation of not being about feel my tongue and mouth.

So it was with some trepidation that I offered to try Wingstop’s new hot honey sauce – the popular chain’s first new flavour in seven months. I popped along to my local Crawley branch, which opened in last August, to try it out.

On the menu, as you walk-in, there is a chart to show you the levels of heat of each flavour with mild at the bottom and then hot at the top. Hot Honey was placed fourth, below their original flavour, which is like Buffalo, and Korean BBQ, which I have had before and enjoyed – and, more crucially, tolerated.

Mark Dunford tries out the new hot honey glaze at Wingstop in Crawley

So I thought I would be able to handle it. To see if I did handle it – and if I agreed with their ranking – watch the video above.

Have you tried the Hot Honey Glaze? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.