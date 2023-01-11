The hydration drink Prime hit the headlines when there were pictures of queues and fights over bottles in Aldi stores across the country.

The drink is so popular people were limited to only three bottles each and in some places just one bottle. Some people are paying up to £100 to buy bottles but it is available in Sussex where Handcross News are selling it for £12.99.

But what is all the fuss about? Here we explain what Prime is and editor Mark Dunford gave it a taste test, along with another social media sensation Takis Fuego crisps.

What is Prime drink?

Prime and Takis crisps

The drink, available flavours include Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Orange and Grap, was introduced by KSI and Logan Paul together with the supplier and distributor Congo Brands and was established in 2022.

Prime contains 10 per cent coconut water, 2g of sugar, 25 calories, 250 mg of BCAAs (which enhances muscle growth), 830 mg of electrolytes, as well as vitamins and antioxidants, according to the supplier.

It is available in the UK and the US.

How much does Prime cost?

Takis Fuego crisps

The recommended retail price for a single bottle is £2 and a case of 12 online is listed at £24.99. But newsagents are selling it for between £12.99 and £20 with reports of some charging £100. Aldi were charging £1.99 per bottle in their special buy section.

Why is it so expensive?

High demand. Ever since it launched in the UK it has been hard to get. When one bottle was put on eBay for £15, KSI tweeted: “This annoys me so much. We’re trying so hard to increase the supply as much as possible to try and combat the black market selling. Me and Logan ain’t made any money from Prime. It’s all going back into the business to increase the supply. We’re trying people.”

What does Prime taste like?

Editor Mark Dunford gave it a taste test and fair to say it was underwhelming. It doesn’t taste different enough to differentiate from other brands in the same market. The Tropical Punch was nice but nothing special. Watch the video above for the full verdict.

Who are Logan Paul and KSI?

Logan Paul and KSI are both YouTubers and the creators of Prime hydration drink.

What are Takis Fuego crisps and why are they so popular?

Takis Fuego are crunchy chili and lime flavoured tortilla chip snacks shaped like miniature tacos – similar to the deep fried taquitos. They are a hot snack and they have become a Tik Tok sensation with people filming their reactions to eating them.

How hot are Takis Fuego crisps?