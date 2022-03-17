A very rare opportunity to purchase a character farmhouse / country residence as a whole with approximately 17.5 acres (tbv), including a large detached 19th century five/ six double bedroomed Oast house with four reception rooms, high ceilings and beautiful character features.

The 17 acres of paddock have water connected and are presently used for grazing sheep and cattle. However, these would also be considered suitable for horses or even perhaps glamping.

A large redundant farm building considered an ideal candidate for conversion into further dwelling accommodation / holiday letting or workshop office subject to planning.

Foley and Neville Estate Agents via Zoopla

1. Detached six bedroomed farmhouse oast Whatlington Road, Battle SUS-220317-082003003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

2. Detached six bedroomed farmhouse oast Whatlington Road, Battle SUS-220317-082033003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

3. Detached six bedroomed farmhouse oast Whatlington Road, Battle SUS-220317-081943003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

4. Detached six bedroomed farmhouse oast Whatlington Road, Battle SUS-220317-082043003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales