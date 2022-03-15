Children from Hastings area school support Ukraine refugee fund with cake sales

Children at Icklesham Primary School have been selling cakes to help relieve the humanitarian crisis taking place in Ukraine. Icklesham School Council have pledged to raise £500 for the Ukraine refugee aid fund.

This week saw them launch their first ‘Cake Break’, selling cakes donated by the whole school community and holding a blue and yellow mufti day.

The whole school and nursery joined in and helped them on their way to their target. Their class teacher Mrs Isaac said she was extremely proud of the quick response the school council had taken in organising their fundraising. The ‘Cake Breaks’ are set to continue throughout Lent.

Icklesham School cake sale for Ukraine SUS-220315-103841001

