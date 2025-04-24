Able Partners appointed to heritage student accommodation scheme in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CREATIVE architecture practice Able Partners has been appointed by refurbishment and retrofit experts Bloom Construction to transform disused heritage office space into premium student accommodation on Brighton’s seafront.

The £4+ million scheme will see two grade II listed Georgian townhouses carefully merged with unlisted, underused office space to create 33 student accommodation rooms. The project will see the site restored to its original, residential purpose, while integrating a contemporary design and sustainability measures to ensure the building’s relevance into the future.

The project will be delivered by a consortium of businesses operating from Society Building, a co-working space in London. Bloom Construction will take the lead on implementation, with Able Partners acting as the lead designer, driving the design development and overseeing its progression through to completion. Pulse Consult will manage the project, while Jensen Hunt Design will provide structural engineering expertise.

The site is located at 52-53 Old Steine within the Valley Gardens Conservation Area, one of Brighton’s most historically and architecturally significant streetscapes, typified by iconic regency architecture. Situated next to the Grade I listed Marlborough House, designed by Robert Adam, the project forms part of the wider revitalisation of Brighton’s city centre.

Historic Fabric Restored

Bill Webb, CEO and co-founder of Able Partners, said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed to use our vast experience in the commercial refurbishment sector to ensure that empty office space in the heart of Brighton is sensitively returned to residential purpose. Respecting local heritage is always a priority for our team, but particularly for a project steeped in such rich local history.

“That’s why we intend to preserve as much of the internal layout as possible, restoring historical features such as the staircases, joinery and decorative elements, while ensuring a limited impact on the exterior of both buildings.

“We’re also thrilled to be working alongside such a talented team of individuals, all based within Society Building in Fitzrovia. It really showcases the power of collaborative workplaces that allow people from across the industry to mingle and share ideas, and we’re confident that our close proximity and collaboration will result in the best project delivery.”

Prior to its conversion for office use, 52 Old Steine was a fashionable social hub and open green used by fishermen in the eighteenth century. After its development, it later became home to Lieutenant-General Sir Arthur Benjamin Clifton, a distinguished veteran of the Battle of Waterloo, who resided there for over 30 years until 1869.

52-53 Old Steine, Brighton.

Balancing the sensitive conservation of this rich history with modern functionality will be central to Able Partners’ design approach.

Key sustainable interventions will include enhancing energy efficiency to reduce carbon emissions, while incorporating breathable, historically appropriate materials. The team will also install air source heat pumps and photovoltaics to support long-term energy resilience.

Tom O’Toole, managing director of Bloom Construction, said: "This is exactly the kind of project where this team really comes into its own — a complex retrofit that calls for creativity, care, and collaboration. Working closely with our long-term partners at Able Partners, we’ve built a programme that’s flexible enough to respond to discoveries as we peel back the layers of these townhouses, while also staying sharply focused on delivery dates and client value. It’s a balance of precision and imagination — and that’s where we all thrive.”

The carefully refurbished rooms will be generous in size, with some accommodating en-suites and kitchen space. The team will breathe new life into the buildings by creating a communal area, dining area, games room, and bike store, along with many other shared amenities.

Communal Space Lantern

Through a thoughtful and modern design approach, the project team will ensure that 52-53 Old Steine will continue to play an active role in Brighton’s architectural and social landscape for generations to come.

Planning permission was granted to developer Jensco Group in July 2024.

