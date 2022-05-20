Dream family house in Hailsham countryside on the market for £1,375,000 - look inside

This stunning six bedroom house has enough space for the whole family and is in the country with uninterrupted views.

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:12 pm

This property has been finished to the highest standard and has an exceptional master suite with a dressing room and bathroom. There are a further two bath and shower rooms and it even has its own self-contained one bedroom flat.

There is a triple garage with an attached garden room. The garden plot is approximately one acre.

Surrounded by open countryside, this substantial country home has been extensively extended and improved by the current owners and would make a dream forever home for any family.

It is situated just outside Hailsham, near Golden Cross, and is listed on Zoopla for £1,375,000.

Have you seen these? Check out gorgeous interiors in £2.5 million Sussex oast house or Look inside Millionaire’s Row home in Sussex road favoured by Adele and Fatboy Slim

1. Countryside family home in Hailsham

Deanland Road, Golden Cross, Hailsham, from Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Countryside family home in Hailsham

Deanland Road, Golden Cross, Hailsham, from Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Countryside family home in Hailsham

Deanland Road, Golden Cross, Hailsham, from Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Countryside family home in Hailsham

Deanland Road, Golden Cross, Hailsham, from Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
HailshamZooplaSussexAdele
Next Page
Page 1 of 6