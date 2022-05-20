This property has been finished to the highest standard and has an exceptional master suite with a dressing room and bathroom. There are a further two bath and shower rooms and it even has its own self-contained one bedroom flat.

There is a triple garage with an attached garden room. The garden plot is approximately one acre.

Surrounded by open countryside, this substantial country home has been extensively extended and improved by the current owners and would make a dream forever home for any family.

It is situated just outside Hailsham, near Golden Cross, and is listed on Zoopla for £1,375,000.

