Look inside Millionaire’s Row home in Sussex road favoured by Adele and Fatboy Slim

It is on the market for £3.25 million and these photographs have been taken by Savills, the agent marketing the property.

It has full height sliding doors to the entire rear which open to decked terraces, a bespoke kitchen and under-floor heating,

The accommodation includes a media room, family room, sitting room/dining area and kitchen on the ground floor.

The first floor has four bedrooms including the principal bedroom which has access to a rooftop terrace, bathroom and dressing room. The lower ground floor is a utility or store room

Outside the decked terrace spans the entire rear of the property with a heated plunge pool and shower, lighting and speakers, with steps leading down to the pebbled private beach.

There is also a single garage in the block to the west of the house.

The home is on Western Esplanade in Brighton, often referred to as Millionaire’s Row, and home to many celebrities over the years. Adele, Heather Mills, Zoe Ball, David Walliams and Norman Cook, AKA DJ Fatboy Slim are all former or present residents in this exclusive road.

1. 'Millionaire's Row' home on Western Esplanade, Brighton, on the market for £3.25 million. Photo from Savills Photo Sales

