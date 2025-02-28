Eastbourne has been named among the best UK locations for first time buyers in a new study.

Barratt Homes surveyed 500 UK first-time buyers aged 21 to 34 to find out what factors influence their decision to buy in a specific location. Participants shared their top priorities, including property prices, local transport routes, school Ofsted ratings, and even annual salary growth.

By analysing Government and ONS data, the website has ranked the top ten UK locations that best meet the needs of first-time buyers.

Lincoln City tops the list with an average house price of £168,000, making it great for first-time buyers.

Picture: Jon Rigby

The city also has moderate traffic, so commutes are less stressful, and there's plenty of green space for outdoor activities.

Eastbourne came in second place with a 15.7% salary growth, boosting financial stability for new homeowners.

York also stands out with its extensive bus routes, while it boasts a varied range of local supermarkets giving you plenty of choice when it comes to the weekly food shop.

Steve Mariner, sales and marketing director at Barratt Homes, said: "These findings highlight the complex decision-making process that first-time buyers face when choosing where to settle. Alongside house type and price, factors like affordability, income growth, educational quality, and access to green spaces all play a significant role in shaping their choices too. Each of the top 10 locations offers a unique combination of these benefits, catering to the diverse needs of today’s buyers.

“As the property market evolves, it’s more important than ever for buyers to stay informed about these trends. Understanding how location impacts not just the price but also the long-term value and lifestyle can help first-time buyers make decisions that support their financial and personal goals."