Eleven Downton Abbey worthy properties across stunning Sussex

While Highclere Castle, Hampshire, is the most famous location for the popular television series and two films, Sussex has some of the finest homes and gardens in the country and could easily rival the Downton favourites.

Take a look at our picture gallery showing some of the most impressive properties across the county.

Many of the stately homes and manor houses featured in our gallery are open to the public, so you can take a Downton-inspired trip out this weekend.

1. Southover Grange, Lewes Southover Grange is home to Lewes Register Office and a magnificent 16th Century Grade II listed manor house that sits within the picturesque Southover Grange public gardens. It has been lovingly transformed while retaining its history, character, and charm

2. Petworth House, Petworth Petworth House, owned by the National Trust, is a late 17th-century Grade I listed country house and open to the public. It is located on a vast estate with a deer park.

3. Firle Place, Firle Firle Place is a privately owned and dates from the time of Henry VIII but was remodelled during the Georgian period. It is very much a family home and has collection of works of art, fine furniture and porcelain of national significance. It opens on May 22 for the 2022 summer season.

4. Stanmer Park, near Brighton Stanmer House is a Grade I listed mansion set in Stanmer Park west of the village of Falmer. Now home to The House Café at Stanmer, a restaurant situated in the library and complimented by a beautiful garden dining area.