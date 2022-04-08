Iconic £2.7 million Sussex townhouse transformed by award-winning architect with cutting edge ultra-modern design - look inside

Aesthetic Grade II listed grandeur is in abundance at this property.

Found in the shadow of the Castle within the walls and ramparts, this imposing and welcoming family home is arranged over four floors.

Castlegate House has been transformed under its present owners by an award winning architect of international acclaim and repute.

There is a bespoke kitchen leading to walled garden. The gardens have various aspects of Lewes and enjoy impressive views, due to its elevated position.

It is in a very central location within Lewes but does have off-road parking.

