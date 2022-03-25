Luxury £3.85 million Sussex home has gym, pool, spa, cinema and bar – look inside

It is also set on nine acres of land with its own lake and woodland.

The house is very contemporary inside and has an art deco theme with dramatic sweeping marble staircase. There are vaulted ceilings and living areas are filled with light.

The swimming pool and spa complex looks like something you would find in a five star hotel and there is also a huge gym.

One of the reception rooms has been made in to a cinema and games room with a bar for entertaining.

There is also an annex, providing guest accommodation above a triple garage.

Situated in Crowborough, this fabulous home is on the market for £3,850,000.

All photos and details from Zoopla.

Do you like fantasy house-hunting? Check out this £3.25 million pad on Hove seafront in a street favoured by Adele, Fatboy Slim and David Walliams

Or look inside this £1.5 million penthouse apartment on the seafront

If it is period properties you like - take a look inside Eastbourne’s oldest home

1. Luxury Crowborough home. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Luxury Crowborough home. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Luxury Crowborough home. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Luxury Crowborough home. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales