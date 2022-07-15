‘Exciting’ new plan revealed for affordable housing in Eastbourne

An ECLT spokesperson said: “You could be a part of our first shared ownership scheme to build five modular construction houses in Langney.”

ECLT has raised around three quarters of the £1 million+ needed with a combination of grants, donations and a mortgage offer, the group said.

The spokesperson added: “The council has supplied the site for our five very low energy-cost houses, using airtight construction and super insulation.

Biddenden Close, Eastbourne. Picture from ESCT

“Now we need your help to raise the rest of the money to complete the build in 2023.

"Any resident of Eastbourne could be eligible for one of these fantastic affordable new homes.

"To find out more and to support our efforts, do come along to one of the public meetings we are holding this month.”

The ECLT will hold a meeting at Eastbourne Town Hall on Monday, July 18, from 6.30pm-8pm.

The group has also planned meetings for Tuesday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 27, in Langney Community Centre Cafe from 9am-2pm.

A meeting will also be held in Community Wise in Old Town from 2.30pm-4.30pm on Thursday, July 21.

The spokesperson added: “ECLT, with the help of Eastbourne Borough Council, has exchanged contracts for the purchase of a redundant garage site in Biddenden Close, Langney, where we will build five affordable houses for joint ownership with local families.

“Our task this summer and autumn is to raise the rest of the money so we can build three three-bed and two two-bed houses in early 2023.”

ECLT said memberships cost £1 and entitles the holder to be considered for a house.

ECLT added: “The houses are incredibly energy efficient, with a heat recovery system, and [are] heavily insulated.

"Even with the latest round of energy price rises this autumn, we expect that the average total fuel bill will only be one third of a conventional house.”

Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing Alan Shuttleworth said: “We are fortunate to work with many excellent partners in the town, none more so than ECLT.

“There are no easy answers where the supply of affordable housing is concerned, but ECLT is helping to make a real difference in Eastbourne.”