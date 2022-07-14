Eastbourne music festival moved following arrival of ‘50+ unauthorised vehicles’

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said it has taken the decision to relocate this weekend’s Beach Life Music Festival to the Western Lawns.
An EBC spokesperson said: “The arrival of 50+ unauthorised vehicles across the event and funfair site at Princes Park today [Thursday, July 14] has resulted in the venue no longer being accessible for the important set up of the festival, including the build of the stage, catering outlets and utilities.
“To ensure the festival can still take place, the live music and street food outlets will now be staged on the Western Lawns from 11am to 6pm on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July, and entry is free.”
All other activities, including the skating arena and watersports, will continue to take place at Buzz Active and Fisherman’s Green, according to the council.
The spokesperson added: “Proceedings are currently underway to clear the Princes Park site of unauthorised vehicles for the benefit of future visitors to the park.”