Final homes remaining at popular Angmering development

Four years after the first resident moved in, David Wilson Homes is now selling its final homes at Ecclesden Park in Angmering, located in a prime coastal setting between the South Downs National Park and Littlehampton Beach.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Currently at 93% reserved, the development has proven popular with local residents from first time buyers to retirees with a range of homes suited for all buyer types.

With a passion for the outdoors, first time buyers Georgia and Molly wanted a home surrounded by green space. “The South Downs is on our doorstep which is great for long walks and there is a footpath leading out from the development onto miles of open space. I love cycling and used to play football quite a lot, and Georgia’s a keen runner so we couldn’t ask for more.” Molly said.

“The development has a small community feel and the building quality is really good,” Georgia adds. “Having grown up in Cornwall, I wanted to be near the sea, so we decided to look at Angmering. The development is right next to Worthing town and has great transport links to Brighton and Chichester.”

The Holden

For Barbara and Chris, Ecclesden Park left a lasting impression from their first visit, after they moved just 15 minutes inland from Worthing to Angmering. “It is the small things for us, we were drawn to the layout of the site as well as the unique rendering across the properties including the use of local flintstone. The paintwork matches around the house with the edges all even and the garden is turfed but requires little upkeep,” adds Chris.

Energy saving technology remains high on buyers wish lists and for the couple the new-build home helped them save them on bills compare to their previous Victorian home. “The energy saving features that a new build home offers certainly helped swing the balance to get us to make the move. Heating an older home is difficult and expensive, but here we don’t use it often and the insulation is great!”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, says: “Ecclesden Park has been one of our most popular developments thanks to its coastal appeal and proximity to the surrounding green space. Living by the South Downs gives buyers the opportunity to enjoy one of the UK’s renowned landscapes and over the years, the development has grown into a thriving community. We are looking forward to welcoming our final residents to their new homes.”

With its final homes remaining, Ecclesden Park has a selection of four bedroom homes left at the sought after development in Angmering. Prices start at £484,995.

For more information about David Wilson Homes visit www.dwh.co.uk or call 03339207811.