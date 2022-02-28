Bellway is delivering 185 new homes at the 13.5-acre site, off Steers Lane, with 40 per cent of these (74 homes) allocated for affordable housing for local people.

The homes at Riverbrook Place will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, as well as a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments. The developer plans to release the first homes for sale in the spring.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See also What is Riverbrook place and what the homes look like inside?

A computer-generated image highlights how the apartments at Riverbrook Place will look when completed in Crawley

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “Construction is already underway at Riverbrook Place and work is progressing well, with the first homes due for completion in January 2023.

“The development sits on a triangular parcel of land on the edge of open countryside within the Forge Wood area of Crawley.

“Riverbrook Place has been planned with the surrounding environment in mind and will be a welcome addition to the new neighbourhood that is currently being created in the town.”

Forge Wood is a wider scheme in Crawley that is planned to comprise 1,900 new homes by 2026.

Have you seen this? Resurfacing works start next week in Crawley - here are the roads affected by the £3.5million scheme

Detailed plans for Riverbrook Place were approved by Crawley Borough Council planning committee in April last year.

Daniel said: “Riverbrook Place is well located in Crawley with excellent transport links to the town centre, nearby Gatwick Airport and the M23.

“Due to the location and high standard of construction at the site, Riverbrook Place is already generating interest among growing families, as well as those commuting to London.”

Prices for the new homes at Riverbrook Place are yet to be confirmed.

For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-london/riverbrook-place or call the sales team on 01293 306782.