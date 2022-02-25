Approximately 6km of carriageway will be resurfaced in the works, which start on Tuesday 1 March and are due to complete by mid-May 2022.

Which roads are affected?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- A2220 between Cheals roundabout and Bewbush roundabout

Approximately 6km of carriageway will be resurfaced in the works, which start on Tuesday 1 March and are due to complete by mid-May 2022.

- A2011 between Tushmore roundabout and Northgate (Hazelwick) roundabout

- A2011 Northgate roundabout

- A2011 westbound carriageway between M23 and Northgate roundabout

See also Road closure in Crawley that drivers need to know about this week

The works will be carried out at night-time only under a full road closure, running from 8pm to 6am each day, in order to minimise the impact on road users. Signed diversion routes will be in place for each site. Roads will reopen for daytime traffic on a temporary road surface. Road speeds will be restricted to 30mph until the final surface has been laid.

The works will include installing a steel mesh membrane to help improve the resilience of the roads when planning for increased traffic volumes in the future.

Have you seen? The most expensive area to buy property in Crawley revealed

Of the materials being used in the works, 75% are from sustainable sources, including 10% recycled road construction materials. The asphalt mix is also able to be mixed at reduced temperatures, which equates to a 10% CO2 saving.

The works will also incorporate latest material design advances to provide quieter road surfaces with reduced spray.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We apologise in advance for any disruption these works will bring to both residents and businesses. However, this work is essential and by ensuring the works take place at night, we are minimising the daytime disruption.

“We are bringing the latest technology and advances to these works to enable them to be sustainable and long-lasting.”

The scheme is estimated to cost £3.5 million.

Have you seen? First of 2,750 new Horsham homes set to go on sale