Here are the Sussex seaside towns with the highest and lowest property prices, according to Zoopla

We all like to be beside the seaside when the weather is nice and sunny but there are some people who want to be there all year round.

If you’re one of those people who could do with more than just an Easter day out to the coast, we’ve had a look at property prices for you.

The property website Zoopla has plenty of information about the cost of buying a home in Sussex, and the cost of getting a home in each of the main coastal towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoopla said: “The average sold price for a property in South East England in the last 12 months is £485,682.”

Camber is probably the least expensive seaside town to buy a home in, according to Zoopla

The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats £251,908.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Zoopla, the most expensive seaside town for properties is West Wittering. The average sold price for a property there over the past year has been a cool £1,044,079. West Wittering boasts great views of Chichester Harbour and the South Downs and is known for its unspoilt sandy beach.

For those on a tighter budget who still want a sandy beach Camber is probably the least expensive seaside town to buy a home in. Zoopla said the average sold price for a property in Camber in the past 12 months is just £296,505. But, of course, different property types have different average. A detached house is £456,062, a semi-detached house is £485,000, a terraced house goes for about £285,500 and flats are around £132,500.

Peacefull Camber is known for its beautiful stretch of white beach as well as its views that stretch for miles across Rye Harbour. According to www.visit1066country.com: “The sand dunes provide a valuable natural habitat to over 250 species of plants and animals can be found on the dunes at Camber. Among the sprays of marram grass, sea buckthorn with its bright orange winter berries and the pinky-white flowers of the sea rocket, you’ll find the tracks of lizards and the occasional flash of a tail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the average property prices for other coastal towns, from lowest to highest (excluding those already mentioned), according to Zoopla:

Littlehampton: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £315,166 (detached £463,725, semi-detached £359,501, terraced £312,033, flats £174,378).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £330,557 (detached £496,061, semi-detached £361,346, terraced £318,998, flats £191,868).

Eastbourne: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £338,608 (detached £533,439, semi-detached £376,572, terraced £344,520, flats £233,643).

Bexhill: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £359,486 (detached £547,530, semi-detached £377,651, terraced £314,237, flats £216,796).

Bognor Regis: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £380,165 (detached £589,253, semi-detached £357,237, terraced £291,843, flats £175,126).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selsey: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £385,767 (detached £455,497, semi-detached £347,286, terraced £345,200, flats £177,133).

Worthing: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £395,144 (detached £609,583, semi-detached £458,235, terraced £376,571, flats £238,743).

Seaford: The average sold price in the past 12 months is £437,335 (detached £575,733, semi-detached £401,593, terraced £359,793, flats £222,831).