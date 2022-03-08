Historic and characterful building in Steyning set to be auctioned

Prominently located 32 High Street, Steyning is among 132 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with HJ Burt, the property is offered with a freehold guide price of £275,000 to £300,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, March 23.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: "This is a unique opportunity to acquire a freehold investment property of immense character which retains many original features.

"It occupies a prominent trading location at the south-eastern end of the historic Steyning High Street in a busy commercial thoroughfare.

"This attached period property is believed to date from the late 16h century and comprises part rendered elevations and part brickwork beneath a Horsham stone and clay tiled roof.

"It is arranged over four floors and includes double fronted tea rooms on the ground and lower ground floor with residential accommodation on the upper two floors.

"Currently let at £11,000 per annum, it is considered that the estimated rental could be £16,000 plus per annum and thus it is ideal for continued investment.

Steyning lies between Brighton and Worthing just off the A283 on the edge of the South Downs National Park.

It has a comprehensive range of local shopping facilities and amenities including a sports centre and swimming pool. There is easy access to open countryside nearby, including the South Downs Way.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the second one of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, March 23. See cliveemson.co.uk for more details.