New health facilities promised for village being built north of Horsham

That’s the pledge from landowners of the new Mowbray Village where the first of 2,750 new homes will soon go on sale.

Liberty Property Trust was originally granted planning permission by Horsham District Council for the development on former agricultural land in 2017.

The site where the new Mowbray Village is currently under construction in Horsham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In a statement seeking planning approval at the time, the trust said that ‘sufficient healthcare provision’ would be made, adding: “The exact size will be determined at the time to meet the needs of the development’s population.”

The trust sold the land in 2019 to Legal & General who are now responsible for overseeing it.

And this week Legal & General said it remained committed to providing health care.

Andrew McPhillips, Legal & General development director of strategic land and major projects, said: “Our Section 106 planning agreement includes commitments and funding towards the provision of a health care facility which are directly related to the timing and provision of residential occupations on site.

“In this respect, discussions are ongoing with the clinical commissioning group and local authority as to the location of the facilities.”

A new school - Bohunt Horsham - opened at Mowbray Village in January. As well as the new homes, which are being built in phases, the village will also include shops, a business park, community facilities and green open spaces.