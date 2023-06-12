This bright family home of more than 2700sqft is situated on the southern edge of Lewes, perfectly placed between town and country, and offers a wealth of light and space inside and out.

The house is set within attractive, south and east facing gardens which are ideally angled to capture the sunshine, while the house itself has the high ceilings and tall windows characteristic of Edwardian homes.

Pilgrims is believed to have been built in approximately 1904 and retains many of its original features, including character fireplaces, cornicing, picture rails and draught-proofed sash windows.

It was subject to an extensive programme of renovations in 2012 which transformed the house. The sympathetic refurbishments include a country style kitchen and modern bath and shower rooms.

The spacious layout includes an entrance hall, study, a generous open plan family/dining room, separate sitting room and kitchen. There is also a utility room and cloakroom with w.c. On the first floor there is a principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite bathroom, two further bedrooms, a study/bedroom, laundry room and family bath/shower room. There are a further two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the top floor, plus a loft.Kingston Road is situated to the southwest of Lewes, the county town of East Sussex. The bustling market town is steeped in history and culture with atmospheric medieval streets, tiny twittens and old churches abounding with character, and Lewes Castle, dating from Norman times sitting proudly at the bottom.

Lewes is famous for its Bonfire Night celebrations which are an incredible spectacle. The history and character of Lewes is such that it can boast the first assembly of parliament and was a crucible of American democracy with Lewes’ most famous son Thomas Paine.

The freehold property is on sale from Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales for a guide price of £1,795,000.

