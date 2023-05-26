This property is described as a delightful, quirky, charismatic Grade II Listed five bedroom terraced cottage - part medieval, part Jacobean - with a long rear garden of approximately 200ft for over £1.5 million.

Gables Cottage in Southover is believed to be of timber frame construction with a roof principally of Horsham Stone to the front with stone and slate to the rear.

This carefully preserved and much loved home offers superb family living in the very heart of Lewes with a wealth of exposed beams and period features throughout.The idiosyncratic accommodation comprises a 400 year old solid oak front door into a tiled entrance hall giving immediate access to the rear garden via a covered passage.

The dining room features a feature open fireplace, sash window, and tiled floor. The well fitted kitchen features a two oven gas fired aga, electric hob, eye-level electric oven and microwave, butler’s sink, solid wood work surfaces, brick tiled floor, and a rear lobby with velux roof window. This room dates from medieval times and was originally opened up to the vaulted ceiling. Two staircases connect the first floor accommodation. The staircase from the dining room up to the double aspect study/ bedroom with medieval vaulted ceiling, oak wood floor. The principal bedroom has a sash window, feature fireplace with cast iron grate and surround, built-in wardrobe.

An unexpected and truly charming north-facing rear garden delivers an instant ‘wow’ factor onto the large brick paved terrace to appreciate the depth and space within this lovely 200ft country garden. Bordered by flint walls and mature shrubs this terrace has a recessed area with established vine from which to enjoy al fresco dining and the views over the garden.

Abutting the terrace is an area of lawn with planted borders, ornamental pond, screened splash pool with decked surround, further decked area to catch the morning sun, wooden summerhouse with electric light and power, large acer tree, mature apple tree, and further garden shed. Beyond all of this is a very generous kitchen garden with paved paths, prepared beds, greenhouse, garden shed, bay tree, all enclosed by flint walls and close boarded fencing.

The free hold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for offers over £1.5 million.

The family bathroom with a rubber tiled floor, roll top free standing bath with shower over, feature brick fireplace, wooden vanity unit with inset hand wash basin, wood panelled wall.