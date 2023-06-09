Boasting five bedrooms with the attached single storey converted cowshed currently annexed to provide independent family living, and a further one bedroom self-contained flat above the double garage, this superb property has everything to offer a family looking for multi-generational living and/or a home and valuable second income.

The character cottage, circa 16th Century, is quietly situated in the highly sought-after village of Rodmell. Completed by plenty of off-street parking, a large detached double garage and delightful mature south-facing gardens.The accommodation comprises solid oak front door into the entrance lobby with old brick floor, a charming sitting room with feature inglenook fireplace and old bread oven, wood floor, exposed oak beams, under stairs storage cupboard, well fitted kitchen with shaker-style units and solid oak worktops over, butler’s sink, terracotta tiled floor, and french doors onto the terrace. The property is approached via a wide gravel driveway with sufficient off-street parking for up to five vehicles. The south-facing rear garden is a true feature of this property with a large expanse of lawn encompassing a vegetable garden, soft fruit area to one side and fruit trees all enclosed by hazel hurdle fence panels and mature planting. The mature oak tree to one side, colourful planting and the carefully crafted paved patio areas created to follow the sun throughout the day, complete the ambiance created by this pretty cottage.