Steeped in history, Chyngton House South on Hamsey Lane is an 18th century manor house with a wealth of period characteristics for sale with a guide price of £1.2 million.

Features include wall panelling, exposed timber flooring, sash windows with shutters and vintage fireplaces, with the enhancement of modern interior styling to provide an elegant home, perfectly-suited to present-day lifestyles.

With just over 4,800sqft of versatile, light-filled accommodation arranged over three floors, the ground floor comprises three reception rooms, all offering doors which open to the garden providing a link from the inside to the outside environment.

With a range stove at its heart, set within an inglenook recess, the bright, spacious kitchen is fitted with contemporary cabinetry, with a walk in pantry, a double Belfast sink and features a large island unit which creates a subtle divide to the dining area. To the side of the home, a paved terrace offers opportunities for outdoor dining and relaxation whilst enjoying the south-easterly aspect and steps lead down to a lawned pathway with planted beds to either side, with a children's timber fort and adjoining play equipment. The grassed area extends across the plot with beds to the walled boundaries and a courtyard garden area to one side which has timber edged planting areas providing the perfect spot for cultivating vegetables.

The property is situated in the foothills of the South Downs National Park and backs onto the Seven Sisters country park. At just a short distance, walks can be enjoyed along the promenade and a sociable venue is available at Seaford Sailing Club, with golf at Seaford Head Golf Course.

The freehold property is on sale from Strutt & Parker - Lewes for a guide price of £1.2 million

