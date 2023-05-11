A spacious detached family home situated in this popular position close to Seaford Head golf course and a within short walking distance of the delightful seafront promenade and beach. The town centre, with its wide range of shopping amenities and railway station, is under a mile away.On the ground floor the property consists of an open plan lounge/ diner, kitchen/ breakfast room, conservatory and cloakroom. On the first floor are three bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and balcony with far reaching views to Seaford Head, town centre and sea.The lounge area features wood block flooring and a wood burning stove with tiled surround. The kitchen features an aga cooker, electric oven and island.