House for sale in Seaford: £895,000 detatched property with heated pool and views of the sea
The three bedroom detached house includes a large garden with a swimming pool and balcony with views to the sea.
A spacious detached family home situated in this popular position close to Seaford Head golf course and a within short walking distance of the delightful seafront promenade and beach. The town centre, with its wide range of shopping amenities and railway station, is under a mile away.On the ground floor the property consists of an open plan lounge/ diner, kitchen/ breakfast room, conservatory and cloakroom. On the first floor are three bedrooms, family bathroom, en-suite shower room and balcony with far reaching views to Seaford Head, town centre and sea.The lounge area features wood block flooring and a wood burning stove with tiled surround. The kitchen features an aga cooker, electric oven and island.
The property has the benefit of an attractive landscaped rear garden with swimming pool, off road parking for several vehicles and integral double garage.
In the garden the decked area leads to an artificial lawn and steps down to swimming pool. The steps lead up to a patio area with mature planting, with decking next to a timber studio, a rockery with a pond and a bank with wildflower planting.The freehold property is on sale from David Jordan Estate Agents for £895,000.