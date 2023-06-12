NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

A four bedroom Grade II Listed Georgian townhouse is for sale, believed to have been constructed circa 1802, for a guide price of £1.5 million.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:41 BST

Originally a terrace of seven dwellings, 1 Pipe Passage was created combining three of the cottages into one residence in the early 1950s, and occupies a delightful, elevated position with commanding panoramic views to neighbouring Lewes Castle and beyond.

The charming and tastefully presented accommodation comprises a reception hall/ drawing room with original sash windows and French doors onto the flint walled courtyard garden, and a bespoke fitted open plan kitchen. There are four bedrooms (two attic) over the first and second floors. Of special merit is the triple aspect principal bedroom suite with superb views over the garden, Lewes Castle, Lewes Golf course and the Downs on the horizon. This lovely room boasts a range of built-in wardrobes, dressing area along with an en-suite bathroom.The property is situated in an elevated position on a small twitten leading off from the High Street to New Road. There is a side entrance gate into the secluded and truly delightful flint wall enclosed rear garden with an area of paved patio from which to sit and admire the views over the garden to the Castle and beyond, and enjoy al fresco dining.

Steps lead down onto an expanse of lawn, edged with deeply planted and well stocked flower beds. An hexagonal timber framed summerhouse set on a concrete base with leaded light windows, cedar shingle pitched roof, and electric light and power, provides a charming vista of the walled garden; brick-built garden store room.The freehold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for a guide price of £1,500,000.

READ THIS:

House for sale in Lewes: 6 bedroom Edwardian house for £1,795,000

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II Listed 16th century thatched cottage

House for sale in Seaford: Iconic 9 bedroom coastal mansion

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

1. House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle Photo: Zoopla

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

2. House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle Photo: Zoopla

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

3. House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle Photo: Zoopla

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

4. House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle

House for sale in Lewes: Grade II listed Georgian town house neighbouring Lewes Castle Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Grade IIGeorgian