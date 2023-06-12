The charming and tastefully presented accommodation comprises a reception hall/ drawing room with original sash windows and French doors onto the flint walled courtyard garden, and a bespoke fitted open plan kitchen. There are four bedrooms (two attic) over the first and second floors. Of special merit is the triple aspect principal bedroom suite with superb views over the garden, Lewes Castle, Lewes Golf course and the Downs on the horizon. This lovely room boasts a range of built-in wardrobes, dressing area along with an en-suite bathroom.The property is situated in an elevated position on a small twitten leading off from the High Street to New Road. There is a side entrance gate into the secluded and truly delightful flint wall enclosed rear garden with an area of paved patio from which to sit and admire the views over the garden to the Castle and beyond, and enjoy al fresco dining.