House for sale in Seaford: Circa 1909 three storey character house for £450,000

A well presented and extended four bedroom, two bathroom semi detached character house boasting a generous rear garden.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

Built circa 1909 the property has been extended and beautifully improved by the current owners. The property further benefits from a wealth of charm and character along with picturesque roof top and countryside views.

The living room has an open fire and surround and the dining room is light and bright with wood flooring, and sash windows. The refitted kitchen offers matching wall and base cupboards, wooden work surfaces and butler style sink, built in appliances, window over looking the rear garden and further door leading to the rear. To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a shower room. To the top floor there is a further bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

The front garden is low maintenance with gate and brick wall boundary, whilst the rear garden is approximately 90' in length, mainly laid to lawn with remainder areas for seating, vegetable plot, hardstanding for summer house and garden office/ studio.

The freehold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for £450,000.

