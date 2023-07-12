Built circa 1909 the property has been extended and beautifully improved by the current owners. The property further benefits from a wealth of charm and character along with picturesque roof top and countryside views.

The living room has an open fire and surround and the dining room is light and bright with wood flooring, and sash windows. The refitted kitchen offers matching wall and base cupboards, wooden work surfaces and butler style sink, built in appliances, window over looking the rear garden and further door leading to the rear. To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a shower room. To the top floor there is a further bedroom and ensuite bathroom.