A spacious 1920's four bedroom semi detached residence with beautiful south easterly facing rear gardens and swimming pool for £775,000.

Tryon House and it's neighbouring property were originally one house, built by a local builder for his own occupation in the 1920's, and in the 1960's the property was divided into two.

This substantial property is set in attractive gardens which enjoy a good degree of privacy and a swimming pool. Additional features include high ceilings, light and airy accommodation, modern kitchen and bathrooms, uPVC double glazing, a cellar, two useful storage rooms & attic room.

On the ground floor there is a spacious entrance lobby with views over the private courtyard garden, an imposing living room with wood burning stove and adjoining garden room. The kitchen has been refitted and sits next to the dining room. On the first floor there are three generous sized bedrooms with bedrooms one & two enjoying views over the gardens to Seaford Head.

Tryon House has beautiful garden, a private courtyard adjoins the property and leads to the enclosed outside pool. There are then areas of lawn with established flowering plants, shrubs and trees. A good sized summer house with a veranda sits in one corner and enjoys views over the garden & the attractive rear elevation of the house.

The freehold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for £775,000.

House for sale in Seaford: 1920s home with a swimming pool

