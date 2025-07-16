Housebuilder buys land for new 40-home development in Burgess Hill

Jones Homes has acquired a plot of land next to its completed Folders Grove development in Burgess Hill to create a new 40-home scheme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company completed the acquisition of the site, which is around four and a half acres in size, on Friday 4 July.

Detailed planning permission for the new development, which will be called The Oaks at Folders Grove, was granted by Mid Sussex District Council in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction work is due to start on site in spring 2026 with the first homes expected to go on sale later that year.

An image showing the parcel of land on which Jones Homes is to build a further 40 new homes next to its completed Folders Grove development in Burgess Hill.

Sara Stanhope, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “With planning permission already in place, this land purchase enables us to progress with our plans to deliver an additional selection of desirable homes for the area.

“We have planned a neighbourhood that will fit in seamlessly with the existing development and provide much-needed high-quality housing while respecting the landscape.

“The location is attractive and sustainable because the services people need such as healthcare, shopping, schools and public transport, are available nearby. We are very much looking forward to beginning construction of The Oaks at Folders Grove in the spring of next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will be made up of 28 private homes and 12 affordable homes. The private homes will be two, three, and four-bedroom houses. The site of the new development is off Folders Lane, Burgess Hill.

As part of its planning agreement for the scheme, Jones Homes has agreed to invest more than £600,000 in local services and infrastructure. This includes more than £380,000 for education, and money for community buildings, sport, the library service, and play space.

Jones Homes’ existing Folders Grove development, which was completed in 2023, created 73 new homes and as part of its planning agreement the company paid more than £1.2 million towards local services and infrastructure.

For more information on Jones Homes developments, visit jones-homes.co.uk.