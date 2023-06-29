NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Have a look inside this Sussex penthouse with stunning sea views

Have a look inside this penthouse in East Sussex which boasts ‘truly exceptional panoramic views over the English Channel’.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

The three-bedroom property in Maquarie Quay, Eastbourne, has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £460,000.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “[This is] a magnificent three-bedroom duplex-style penthouse apartment with [a] spacious roof terrace and second balcony, affording truly exceptional panoramic views over the English Channel. The apartment has been thoughtfully designed with the living accommodation and bedrooms on separate floors, and with all of the principal rooms arranged to the southerly side of the building taking full advantage of the spectacular views.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

