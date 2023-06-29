Air ambulance incident: Man found dead in the sea by Eastbourne beach
A man was found dead in the sea off Eastbourne seafront after an air ambulance was called to the beach, police said.
Police said emergency services responded to a report of a man in the sea at Eastbourne beach shortly before 12pm on Wednesday, June 28.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Sadly, a 39-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
