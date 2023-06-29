NationalWorldTV
Air ambulance incident: Man found dead in the sea by Eastbourne beach

A man was found dead in the sea off Eastbourne seafront after an air ambulance was called to the beach, police said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST

Police said emergency services responded to a report of a man in the sea at Eastbourne beach shortly before 12pm on Wednesday, June 28.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Sadly, a 39-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

